SHOWBITS. Peter Van de Veire gaat 20 uur lang radio maken en Kourtney Kardashian gaat weer maar eens uit de kleren KDL

03 april 2019

10u43 0 Showbizz The show must go on, want de Showbizzwereld staat nooit stil. Wat jouw favoriete BV’s en celebs de laatste 24 uur hebben uitgespookt, ontdek je hier in onze nieuwsstream.

Sofie Van Moll is fan van het woord van het jaar 2015: kraamkost.

Eliana, de dochter van Laura Lynn, mocht even mee op het podium met haar mama.

Wim De Vilder deelt wat weetjes uit Japan.

Morgen is het een belangrijke dag voor Peter Van de Veire en daarom gaat hij 20 uur lang radio maken.

James Cooke heeft het wel naar zijn zin in Thailand.

Jessica Simpson laat weten dat de borstvoeding van haar derde kindje vlot verloopt.

Lynn Van Royen kreeg een briefje van haar buurman of -vrouw.

Kourtney Kardashian gaat weer maar eens uit de kleren. Opnieuw ter gelegenheid van de lancering van haar lifestyle-website Poosh.

Zes jaar geleden liep Griet Vanhees nog rond met een bolle buik.

‘Chaussée d’Amour’ is nu ook te zien op de Duitse televisie. En dat vindt Geert Van Rampelberg, die in de reeks te zien was, best grappig.

Rihanna poseert voor de nieuwste campagne van haar lingeriecollectie.