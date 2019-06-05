SHOWBITS. Ontmoetingen met een held en Lize Feryn zoekt de hoogte op SD

05 juni 2019

14u47

Wat jouw favoriete BV's en celebs de laatste 24 uur hebben uitgespookt, ontdek je hier in onze nieuwsstream.

Toekomstige papa Jonas Vangeel sprokkelt nog snel even wat tips bij die andere beroemde papa, Gert Verhulst.

Guga Baul had een ontmoeting met tennisheld Roger Federer.

Tiens, Niels Destadsbader ook? Da’s toevallig.

Kate Ryan is helemaal klaar voor haar optreden!

Saartje Vandendriessche maakt van het regenweer gebruik om te knuffelen met haar kat.

Dat taartje van Veerle Dobbelaere ziet er heerlijk uit én past perfect bij haar trui!

Kim Van Oncen moet dringend naar het toilet, maar weet toch nog elegant te poseren.

Is het Indiana Jones? Of nee, het is Peter Van de Velde, die zich voorbereidt op de tweede ‘Nachtwacht’-film.

The boys are back in town! Dries Mertens poseert naast een hoop andere Rode Duivels.

Billie Leyers geniet met haar vriend Jasper Maekelberg van een uitje naar Berlijn.

Vier jaar geleden beviel Annelien Coorevits van zoontje Luís, en dus deelde ze deze schattige foto’s van de kleine jongen.

Lize Feryn waant zich - terecht - in Cirque Du Soleil.