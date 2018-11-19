SHOWBITS. Natalia gaat surfen in Barbados en Kathleen Aerts denkt al aan haar kerstkaartjes SD

12u29 0 Showbizz The show must go on, want de Showbizzwereld staat nooit stil. Wat jouw favoriete BV’s en celebs de laatste 24 uur hebben uitgespookt, ontdek je hier in onze nieuwsstream. Dit artikel wordt doorheen de dag aangevuld.

Kylie Jenner, die haar zwangerschap zoveel mogelijk uit de schijnwerpers hield, deelt de laatste tijd naar hartenlust beelden van haar negen maanden oude dochtertje Stormi. Ze zet haar dochtertje zelfs in om haar make-uplijn te promoten.

Haar vader, Caitlyn Jenner (vroeger Bruce Jenner), laat weten apetrots te zijn op al het werk dat Kylie in haar merk steekt.

Martine Prenen vertoeft in zonnigere oorden en onderstreept het belang van me-time.

En ook Clouds of Fashion-oprichter Laurentine Van Landeghem knijpt er binnenkort even tussenuit. Zij gaat voor de tweede keer naar Bali en daar heeft ze een goede reden voor.

Natalia is dan weer helemaal verknocht aan Barbados. Zij doopt ‘me-time’ voor de gelegenheid om tot ‘BBBB-time’: big bad booty at Barbados.

Goedele Liekens en haar dochter dompelen zich onder in de Japanse cultuur.

Véronique Leysen trekt naar IJsland.

De familie Coorevits zoekt het iets dichter bij huis en kiest voor een gezellige familievakantie in Reims.

Geen dikke sjaals bij Kathleen Aerts in Kaapstad, wel een kerstmuts. Een kerstshoot onder de zon, het is eens wat anders...

Ook Véronique De Kock doet vandaag een kerstshoot.

Paul Severs zorgt voor een streepje muziek bij al dat kerstgebeuren.

Astrid Coppens en haar BFF doen een vreugdedansje in LA.

Sandrine André doet niet zomaar een dansje, maar een heuse ballroomdans.

Tim Wauters, beter bekend als Timtation, heeft genoten van het optreden van Kato en Tom Dice.

Optreden zit er even niet meer in voor Dua Lipa. Zij ligt ziek in bed met de griep.

James Cooke en zijn vriend genoten van een goed pak friet.

Peter Van de Veire en Julie Van den Steen (met baard) vieren Internationale Mannendag.

Virginie Claes viert Internationale Mannendag aan de zijde van haar grote liefde.

Dé man in het leven van Gunther Levi is hoogstwaarschijnlijk zijn zoon Otis. Hij is zes jaar geworden. Proficiat!