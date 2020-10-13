SHOWBITS. Natalia bindt strijd aan tegen armoede en Klaasje van K3 heeft iets te vieren TDS

De winter is in aantocht, en dat is ook Véronique Leysen niet ontgaan. Zij verwarmt zich dezer dagen met een dikke trui én een wollige kat.

Klaasje van K3 heeft iets te vieren vandaag. “Op 22 juli begonnen we met het opnemen van onze film”, schrijft ze op Instagram. “Nu ik thuis ben neergeploft op de bank, kijk ik terug op een geweldige tijd. Zo dankbaar dat we in deze periode een mooie feel-good-film hebben mogen maken.”

Julie Van den Steen en het jaar 2020? Dat zijn niet de beste vriendjes, zo maakt het VTM-gezicht duidelijk.

Natalia zet zich via de sociale media in voor slachtoffers van armoede. “1 op de 5 kinderen in België groeien op in armoede. Post zelf ook jouw foto en doorbreek de armoedecirkel in België”, aldus de zangeres.

Ex-K3'tje Kathleen Aerts kreeg dan weer wild bezoek. “Ik geef het toe: heel ontspannen was ik niet toen de leeuwen besloten om te kijken wat voor ‘vlees’ er in de jeep zat”, laat ze weten.