SHOWBITS. Mirror selfies bij de vleet en een make-uploze An Lemmens SD

02 oktober 2018

11u28 0 Showbizz The show must go on, want de Showbizzwereld staat nooit stil. Wat jouw favoriete BV’s en celebs de laatste 24 uur hebben uitgespookt, ontdek je hier in onze nieuwsstream. Dit artikel wordt doorheen de dag aangevuld.

Jan Verheyen start de dag in stijl met een bezoekje aan de barbier.

Niet te veel poespas voor An Lemmens vandaag. Zij kiest voor een frisse no make-up look.

Ondanks zijn controversiële uitspraken, blijft Kim Kardashian als een blok achter haar echtgenoot Kanye (Ye) West staan... "Hij is gewoon een vrije denker. Is dat dan niet toegestaan in de VS?", klinkt het.

Van Kim naar Kourtney Kardashian. Zij trekt zich van de hele heisa niets aan en post een *slik* weinig aan de verbeelding overlatende mirror selfie.

En van de Kardashians over naar de Jenners. Kylie Jenner ritste vandaag dit pakje dicht...

Voor Clara Cleymans mag het iets artistieker. Zij matcht haar outfit vandaag met een kunstwerk van Andy Warhol.

Astrid Coppens geniet van de zonsondergang op Venice Beach.

John Legend zit al helemaal in de kerstsfeer en kondigt zijn 'A Legendary Christmas Tour' aan.

Ook ten huize Kiriloff is het showtime. Tianiy's mini-me's krijgen catwalkles van niemand minder dan topmodel Kaia Gerber.