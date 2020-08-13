SHOWBITS. Maureen en Sieg dansen in de regen en hoogzwangere Katy Perry schittert in hilarisch filmpje BDB

13 augustus 2020

16u27

Bron: Instagram 0 Showbizz The show must go on , want de Showbizzwereld staat nooit stil. Wat jouw favoriete BV’s en celebs de laatste 24 uur hebben uitgespookt, ontdek je hier in onze nieuwsstream.

Hittegolf of niet, Élodie Ouédraogo heeft altijd zin in een knuffel van Jeroom.

Kürt Rogiers geniet van een boottochtje met z'n gezin.

Ook Annelien Coorevits zoekt verfrissing op het water.

Lauren Versnick houdt het hoofd dan weer koel in het zwembad.

‘So You Think You Can Dance’-jurylid Jan Kooijman heeft verborgen talenten.



Pas je cookie instellingen Je cookie instellingen zorgen ervoor dat deze inhoud niet getoond wordt.Pas je cookie instellingen hier aan.

Een autorit met Katy Perry is nooit saai.

Liefde is... samen dansen in de regen. Sieg De Doncker en Maureen Vanherberghen genieten van een verfrissende onweersbui.

Max Colombie van Oscar And The Wolf zit met z’n “boys in the water”.