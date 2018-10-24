SHOWBITS. Mathias Vergels geniet intens van vaderschap en vrouw van Sergio Herman leert paaldansen TDS

The show must go on, want de Showbizzwereld staat nooit stil. Wat jouw favoriete BV's en celebs de laatste 24 uur hebben uitgespookt, ontdek je hier in onze nieuwsstream. Dit artikel wordt doorheen de dag aangevuld.

Bij QMUSIC is Halloween volop losgebarsten. Iedereen kreeg er een griezelige makeover, en de resultaten zijn indrukwekkend. Gelukkig dat Sam De Bruyn zo enkel radio maakt en niet op tv komt, nietwaar?

Ellemieke Vermolen, de vrouw van Sergio Herman en uiterst rechts op de foto, heeft een wel héél bijzonder verjaardagscadeau gekregen: zij werd door haar vriendinnen getrakteerd op lessen paaldansen.

Niels Destadsbader kreeg hartverwarmend bezoek: zijn ‘Kampioenen’-collega’s kwamen hem in het Sportpaleis alvast aanmoedigen voor zijn concerten.

Ex-K3'tje Kathleen Aerts is dolverliefd op haar partner. Welke outfit hij ook besluit te dragen, ja.

‘Thuis’-acteur Mathias Vergels werd afgelopen zomer voor de eerste vader. En dat bevalt hem duidelijk erg goed. Op Instagram deelde hij dit aandoenlijk kiekje.

Peter Van de Veire vertoeft op dit moment in New York. Wat daar op de planning staat? Times Square onveilig maken natuurlijk!

Sandrine André wenst iedereen een goede nacht. Al is nog maar de vraag of de bedden comfortabel liggen, daar in de gevangenis in ‘Familie’.