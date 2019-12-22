SHOWBITS. Marie Verhulst schiet meteen in actie en Sean Dhondt gaat na 10 jaar voor een kale kin TDS

22 december 2019

12u13

Showbizz The show must go on, want de Showbizzwereld staat nooit stil. Wat jouw favoriete BV's en celebs de laatste 24 uur hebben uitgespookt, ontdek je hier in onze nieuwsstream.

Voor wie het vergeten was: Nathalie Meskens (37) is zwanger. Het VTM-gezicht kondigde een tijdje terug aan dat zij en haar vriend Nadim hun eerste kindje verwachten. Intussen zijn we een aantal maanden verder, en is er duidelijk sprake van een bollend buikje. En dat doet Meskens - net als de zon op haar vakantiebestemming - duidelijk stralen.

Dat Marie Verhulst werd uitgeroepen tot Samsons nieuwe baasje is inmiddels bekend. De dochter van Gert is meteen in actie geschoten: na drie voorstellingen dook Marie gisteren nog de studio in om haar eerste single ‘Marie en Samson’ in te blikken. Vandaag staat al een eerste fotoshoot op het programma.

Seanke, Seanke, Seanke... wat doe je nu? Het is een bedenking die sommigen van Sean Dhondts volgers wellicht maken. Nochtans: het waren net die volgers die aan de hand van een poll hebben beslist dat de presentator afscheid moest nemen van zijn baard. Missie geslaagd dus, of net niet?

Feest ten huize Staf Coppens! Hij zet zijn jarige dochter Nora in de bloemetjes. “Lieve kleine grote meid ! Vandaag mag ik jou al 10 jaar kennen. Je bent het vrolijkste, liefste meisje dat er is”, schrijft Staf. “Soms zou ik zo graag even op pauze willen duwen, zodat je altijd een schattig klein knuffelkontje zou blijven, dat op mijn schouders past en samen tekenfilms kijkt met mij. Maar ik ben ook reuze benieuwd waarheen jou vele talenten je zullen brengen. Onvoorwaardelijk en voor altijd: I love you!”

We kennen Regi als talentvolle en populaire dj, we kennen Maarten uit programma ‘Down the Road’. Zet die twee samen, en je krijgt een hartverwarmend spektakel. “Dit zijn momenten om in te kaderen”, aldus Regi.

En Katja Retsin? Zij en haar gezin hebben zich lekker warm ingeduffeld en genieten van een dagje Oostende.