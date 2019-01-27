SHOWBITS. Lize Feryn doet aan gezinsuitbreiding en Tanja Dexters gaat compleet los TDS

27 januari 2019

14u47 0 Showbizz The show must go on, want de Showbizzwereld staat nooit stil. Wat jouw favoriete BV's en celebs de laatste 24 uur hebben uitgespookt, ontdek je hier in onze nieuwsstream.

Regi had gisteren met zijn nummer Ellie de Song van het jaar beet op ‘Het Gala van de Gouden K’s’, de jaarlijkse awardshow van Ketnet. En dat liet hem duidelijk niet onberoerd...

Ook Tatyana Beloy ging een kijkje nemen op de ‘Gouden K’s’. En dat deed zij duidelijk in goed gezelschap!

‘De Luizenmoeder’-actrice Lynn Van Royen heeft duidelijk een bijzonder ‘wild’ weekend achter de rug. “Deken, pyjama, boek, kaars en thee 🤘🏼♥️saturday-yolo”, schrijft ze op Instagram. Geluk zit meestal in de kleine dingen, nietwaar?

Zie ‘Make Belgium Great Again’-bezielster Frances Lefebure stralen. Haar trui en haar blauwe ogen vormen alvast een perfecte match.

Het zat Tanja Dexters de laatste tijd niet mee. De opening van haar ‘Flamingo Bar’ draaide helemaal in de soep. Maar kijk: intussen zijn de deuren open, en is de dansvloer gevuld. Mét La Dexters herself, dan nog...

Lize Feryn heeft een nieuw troeteldier. “Kleine poezekes worden groot. Herinner je je nog deze kleine poes die deze zomer ons atelier binnen kwam gewandeld? We hebben hem na lang twijfelen uiteindelijk ‘Leo’ genoemd (‘Streepje’ was te voordehandliggend en ‘Dirk’ vonden de kindjes toch niet geweldig). Kijk welke tijger Leo is geworden”, schrijft de actrice.

Sean Dhondt trok zopas van van Doha naar Bali en zat negen uur lang op het vliegtuig. Je zou voor minder een glaasje bubbels achteroverslaan om de tijd te doen vergeten.

En zanger Paul Severs? Die zet vandaag zijn vrouw Paulette in de verf. “Zij was op 16 januari jarig. Ik schonk haar deze foto als geschenk. Ze was er bijzonder gelukkig mee. Bedankt ook trouwens langs deze weg aan iedereen die aan ons dacht, voor de vele geschenken, kaarten, sms’jes”, klinkt het.