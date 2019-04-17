SHOWBITS. Koen De Bouw kiest voor nektapijt en ook Ruth Beeckmans heeft een nieuwe coupe DBJ

Happy Birthday to Patje Krimson, hij wordt vandaag 54.

Ook Noa Neal heeft reden om te vieren, zij kondigt aan dat ze start met een coverband.

Geen muziek meer voor Das Pop-zanger en professional hipster Bent Van Looy, hij is al even aan het schilderen geslagen maar kreeg vandaag bezoek in zijn atelier.

Wie ook bezoek kreeg is Dries Mertens in Napels, zijn schoonzus Lyn kwam op bezoek.

Koen De Bouw zit dan weer op de set. In het gezelschap van twee jongedames én een uit de kluiten gewassen nektapijt.

Paulien verloor net een kindje in ‘Thuis’, actrice Tina Maerevoet krijgt een hart onder de riem van Lore uit het eerste seizoen van ‘Down The Road’.

Wat vinden jullie van de nieuwe haarkleur van Ruth Beeckmans? Ze deed het voor de nieuwe reeks ‘Albatros’ die op dit moment wordt opgenomen.

Kürt Rogiers hint naar een nieuwe verhaallijn in ‘Familie’, maar welke dat is, is ons niet meteen duidelijk.