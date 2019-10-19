SHOWBITS. Koen Crucke en Eva Daeleman vieren een jubileum, Marco Borsato heeft een verrassing DBJ

19 oktober 2019

15u16 0 showbizz The show must go on, want de Showbizzwereld staat nooit stil. Wat jouw favoriete BV’s en celebs de laatste 24 uur hebben uitgespookt, ontdek je hier in onze nieuwsstream.

Feest bij Koen Crucke en zijn man!

Ook Eva Daeleman viert een jubileum, al is dat iets minder lang.

André Hazes en Marco Borsato gaan binnenkort samen zingen.

De samenwerking tussen Adil & Bilall en Will Smith is er al even natuurlijk, maar deze leuke poster is nieuw.

Siska Schoeters is niet alleen madam, maar ook trotse moeder.

Twee weken is Ruth Beeckmans nu mama, maar nu al bezig met de toekomst van haar dochter.