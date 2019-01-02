SHOWBITS. Kaat Bollen stelt haar nieuwste speeltje voor en Dimitri Vegas steekt z'n broek af SD

02 januari 2019

12u47 1 Showbizz The show must go on, want de showbizzwereld staat nooit stil. Wat jouw favoriete BV’s en celebs de laatste 24 uur hebben uitgespookt, ontdek je hier in onze nieuwsstream.

Een gewoon kerstkaartje met de beste wensen voor 2019 is kennelijk iets te gewoontjes voor Beyoncé. Zij blikt in een video terug op allerlei hoogtepunten van het afgelopen jaar, waaronder dochter Blue Ivy bij de Grammy’s, de trailer release van ‘The Lion King’, diverse shots van de On The Run II-tour met JAY Z, fotoshoots en verschillende vakantiekiekjes.

Ook Kris Jenner blikt terug op haar hoogtepunten van 2018. Zij kreeg er het afgelopen jaar maar liefst drie kleinkinderen bij: Chicago West, True Thompson en Stormi Webster.

Ook David Beckham wenst iedereen een gelukkig 2019. Het nieuwe jaar is voor hem alvast begonnen aan de zijde van zijn familie.

Ook Jennifer Lopez heeft zin in het nieuwe jaar, dat wat haar betreft alvast perfect is begonnen: met haar kinderen in haar armen.

Rita Ora zet het nieuwe jaar in met een bathroom selfie en deelt meteen haar goede voornemen: haar cupmaat laten opmeten.

Als we Kendall Jenner mogen geloven wordt groen hét modekleur van 2019. Ons doet het vooral denken aan Kermit de Kikker...

Maartje Van Neygen heeft het helemaal gehad met 2018 en start voorzichtig hoopvol aan het nieuwe jaar.

K3'tje Hanne Verbruggen blikt dankbaar terug op 2018 en begint met volle goesting aan 2019.

Ook Christoff ziet het helemaal zitten en roept op om in je dromen te geloven.

Thomas Vanderveken heeft er een heerlijk 2018 opzitten en hoopt op nog meer van dat in het nieuwe jaar.

2018 was een vruchtbaar jaar ten huize Vancoillie. Maarten werd voor de tweede keer vader. Hij verwelkomde een dochtertje, Ella.

Ook de liefde vierde hoogtij in 2018. Tom Dice en Kato gaan dansend het nieuwe jaar in.

Cupido schoot afgelopen jaar ook goed raak bij Evi Hanssen. Zij vond de liefde bij Kurt, en wenst iedereen dan ook een liefdevol 2019.

Sven Ornelis wenst iedereen een prachtig 2019 en deelt meteen zijn levensmotto: “We leven maar één keer, geniet er maar van!”

Met die wijsheid in het achterhoofd, stelt Kaat Bollen haar tweede seksspeeltje voor: de DailyKaatesse.

Virginie Claes ging alvast van de grond in 2019.

Goedele Liekens dook letterlijk het nieuwe jaar in.

Dimitri Vegas hoopt op een kick-ass 2019. Van dat laatste maakte hij alvast meteen werk...

Evi Van Acker heeft het afgelopen jaar veel bijgeleerd over zichzelf en kijkt vol goede moed en optimisme naar 2019.