SHOWBITS. Joyce De Troch laat liefdestatoeage zetten en BV’s trotseren de storm TDS

16 februari 2020

11u29

Isabelle Nijs geniet nog na van valentijn met haar grote liefde Filip.

Tattoo Mike in Kortrijk ontving een bekende Vlaming. Joyce De Troch kwam er langs om een mini-Boeing 747 op de binnenkant van haar linkerpols te laten tatoeëren. “Dit doe ik om de papa van mijn dochters, met wie ik al 16 jaar samen ben, te eren”, zegt de presentatrice.

Door de wind, door de regen... Tatyana Beloy laat zich niet uit lood slaan door storm Dennis.

En ook Sean Dhondt en zijn vrouw Allison trekken naar het strand vandaag. Van uitwaaien gesproken...

Wie klaarblijkelijk geen last heeft van het stormtij? K3'tje Klaasje Meijer. Jaloers, iemand?

Gilles De Coster is helemaal klaar voor een nieuw seizoen ‘De Mol’. Op 8 april ontdekken we tijdens de eerste aflevering welke kandidaten dit seizoen hun kans wagen.

Josje deelt dit weekend hartjes uit. En ja, dat mag je gerust letterlijk nemen.

En Niels Destadsbader? Die is bezweken onder de liefde. “Het is gebeurd. Mijn hart is officieel gesmolten.”