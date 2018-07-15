SHOWBITS. Joke van de Velde pronkt met haar bikinilijf en Nora Gharib stelt schattige nieuwe kitten voor
Joke van de Velde geniet van het zonnige weekend.
Nora Gharib heeft een nieuw huisdier: een überschattige kitten genaamd Ninja.
Annelien Coorevits is trots op haar gezinnetje.
Wendy Van Wanten heeft hard gesupporterd voor de Duivels, onder meer met een aangepaste vleesselectie.
Koen Wauters had gisteren een klapband op het racecircuit, maar kon er nog om lachen.
Het Belgische Model Jade Foret heeft hard gewerkt om zichzelf te accepteren zoals ze is. Maar die striemen, die zien wij toch niet hoor.
In this world full of judgement it is not easy to accept ourselves as we are, to love each other just the way we are. If you know me well you know I lack of self confidence, I drive my family and friends crazy because they don’t usually understand it and it’s probably one of the part they hate about me. When I started modeling at the age of 13, being in-front of the Camera and on the catwalk was a way for me to accept myself, I was playing a role, I thought I started to like myself. It helped me and at the same time it kind of brought me down. You’re never good enough, but that’s life. I became a mom, my body changed, sometimes I was very skinny, sometimes bigger, I’ve some scars and stretch marks on my body and I’m a bit ashamed of it, but no one is perfect and we have to learn to embrace ourselves, love our body, love being who we are and who we love and not trying to be someone else or to try to change just for the sake being loved. People who really cares about you, have to love you and support you no matter what. So here is my message : Don’t ever let anyone bring you down- Embrace yourself- Love Yourself ❤️
Milow werd gisteren 37 en zorgde zelf voor een verjaardagszangstonde.
Thanks for the birthday wishes!!! I’m spending it doing what I love most: playing live! It’s 15 minutes before showtime so here’s our warm-up song: “Another Saturday night And I ain't got nobody I got some money 'cause I just got paid Now, how I wish I had someone to talk to I'm in an awful way” (Sam Cooke)
The Rock staat erom bekend dat hij veel tijd vrijmaakt voor zijn dochters.
En Zoë Kravitz heeft duidelijk last van de warmte.
