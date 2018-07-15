SHOWBITS. Joke van de Velde pronkt met haar bikinilijf en Nora Gharib stelt schattige nieuwe kitten voor

Nora Gharib en Joke van de Velde
RV/Instagram Nora Gharib en Joke van de Velde
Showbizz The show must go on, want de Showbizzwereld staat nooit stil. Wat jouw favoriete BV’s en celebs de laatste 24 uur hebben uitgespookt, ontdek je hier in onze nieuwsstream. Dit artikel wordt doorheen de dag aangevuld.

Joke van de Velde geniet van het zonnige weekend.

The #sun is a daily reminder that we too can rise again from the darkness, that we too can #shine our own light ❤️

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@jokevandevelde1) op

Nora Gharib heeft een nieuw huisdier: een überschattige kitten genaamd Ninja.

Meet my girl NINJA😼 😻

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@noragharib) op

Annelien Coorevits is trots op haar gezinnetje.

One happy family

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@anneliencoorevits) op

Wendy Van Wanten heeft hard gesupporterd voor de Duivels, onder meer met een aangepaste vleesselectie.

Joepie!!!!!Goed gedaan duiveltjes!!!Straks aangepaste BBQ🖤💛❤️#rodeduivels#lol

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@wendyvanwanten) op

Koen Wauters had gisteren een klapband op het racecircuit, maar kon er nog om lachen. 

Na een klapband gisteren op Zandvoort, vandaag herkansing! #Stillloveracing #krijgergeengenoegvan #supercarchallenge @dvb_racing_bvba @solvas_kantoor @porschecentremechelen @HUBO @pulsesecure_official

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@wauters_koen) op

Het Belgische Model Jade Foret heeft hard gewerkt om zichzelf te accepteren zoals ze is. Maar die striemen, die zien wij toch niet hoor.

In this world full of judgement it is not easy to accept ourselves as we are, to love each other just the way we are. If you know me well you know I lack of self confidence, I drive my family and friends crazy because they don’t usually understand it and it’s probably one of the part they hate about me. When I started modeling at the age of 13, being in-front of the Camera and on the catwalk was a way for me to accept myself, I was playing a role, I thought I started to like myself. It helped me and at the same time it kind of brought me down. You’re never good enough, but that’s life. I became a mom, my body changed, sometimes I was very skinny, sometimes bigger, I’ve some scars and stretch marks on my body and I’m a bit ashamed of it, but no one is perfect and we have to learn to embrace ourselves, love our body, love being who we are and who we love and not trying to be someone else or to try to change just for the sake being loved. People who really cares about you, have to love you and support you no matter what. So here is my message : Don’t ever let anyone bring you down- Embrace yourself- Love Yourself ❤️

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@jadelagardere) op

Milow werd gisteren 37 en zorgde zelf voor een verjaardagszangstonde.

Thanks for the birthday wishes!!! I’m spending it doing what I love most: playing live! It’s 15 minutes before showtime so here’s our warm-up song: “Another Saturday night And I ain&#39;t got nobody I got some money &#39;cause I just got paid Now, how I wish I had someone to talk to I&#39;m in an awful way” (Sam Cooke)

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@milowofficial) op

The Rock staat erom bekend dat hij veel tijd vrijmaakt voor zijn dochters.

Great to recharge the batteries this weekend, back home with all my girls and teaching this lil’ tornado how to swim. Took my shirt off and she said, Daddy I like it your brown boobies.. 😂🤔 Thank you baby, but daddy has pecs, not boobies. #KickThoseLegs #UseThoseArms #MrBrownBoobs

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@therock) op

En Zoë Kravitz heeft duidelijk last van de warmte.

h e a t 👋🏽

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@zoeisabellakravitz) op

