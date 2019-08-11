SHOWBITS. Jeroen Meus viert huwelijksverjaardag en Matteo Simoni droomt weg bij eerste kindje TDS

11 augustus 2019

12u11

Showbizz The show must go on, want de Showbizzwereld staat nooit stil. Wat jouw favoriete BV's en celebs de laatste 24 uur hebben uitgespookt, ontdek je hier in onze nieuwsstream.

Christoff zet zijn zus Lindsay in de verf. “Vandaag is de mooiste, liefste en tofste zus van de hele wereld jarig! ik ben zo trots op haar”, schrijft de zanger.

Bent Van Looy houdt het hoofd koel. Letterlijk dan, want hij geniet van een verfrissende duik in één of ander Zwitsers meer.

Matteo Simoni en zijn vriendin Loredana verwachten hun eerste kindje. De acteur is super trots op zijn wederhelft, zo laat hij weten. “Wat ben je nog mooier met ons wonder in je buikje”, deelt hij.

Ook Jeroen Meus is trots vandaag. Hij viert zijn huwelijksverjaardag. “6 jaar geleden.. alles past nog perfect”, glundert hij.

“Kinderen maken, ik kan da”, schrijft Tomas De Soete bij deze aandoenlijke foto van zijn kroost.

En Bart Peeters? Die moet blijkbaar dringend op zoek naar een broek.