SHOWBITS. James Cooke viert zijn verjaardag en André Hazes zit poedelnaakt op zijn vrouw

Wat jouw favoriete BV's en celebs de laatste 24 uur hebben uitgespookt, ontdek je hier in onze nieuwsstream.

‘Voorbereidingen’, luidt het bijschrift van André Hazes bij deze pikante foto. Te zien is hoe de zanger volledig naakt bovenop zijn vriendin Monique zit. Zijn blote billen zijn slechts bedekt met een emoticon van een kikker. Volgers van André zien er de humor wel van in. ‘Fantastisch!’, reageren ze.

Annelien Coorevits vertoeft momenteel op warmere oorden. Daar geniet ze met volle teugen met haar kinderen van het zonnetje.

Op 25 oktober was James Cooke al jarig, maar pas nu heeft hij een feestje gevierd.

Zie je ergens een Vrijheidsbeeld rondhuppelen in de straten van New York? De kans is groot dat het Peter Van de Veire is.

Eline De Munck deelde een aandoenlijke foto uit de oude doos. “Ik in betere tijden”, schrijft ze op Instagram.

Ook Pommeline geniet van de zon: zij maakte een ontspannend boottochtje in Valencia.