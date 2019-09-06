SHOWBITS. Is het Scarlett of Silvy en Demi Lovato toont haar cellulitis KDL

06 september 2019

17u14 0 Showbizz The show must go on, want de Showbizzwereld staat nooit stil. Wat jouw favoriete BV’s en celebs de laatste 24 uur hebben uitgespookt, ontdek je hier in onze nieuwsstream.

Silvy De Bie koos voor een nieuwe haarkleur. En daarmee heeft ze volgens ons veel weg van Scarlett Johansson.

Hiep hiep hiep hoera voor Adriaan Van den Hoof.

Demi Lovato beleefde een van haar grootste angsten: een foto delen zonder dat er Photoshop aan te pas kwam. “Eerdere bikinifoto’s die ik plaatste waren met filter. Ik vind het zo stom van mezelf dat ik dat gedaan heb, maar het is de waarheid. Ik deed dat zodat ik voldeed aan het schoonheidsideaal van anderen, maar dat past niet bij mij. Dit is wat ik heb. Het nieuwe hoofdstuk in mijn leven moet authentiek zijn en ik wil mezelf niet meer opleggen te voldoen aan andermans standaard. Dus hier ben ik, zonder schaamte en angst. Ik ben er trots op een lichaam te hebben dat veel heeft doorstaan en me hopelijk blijft verbazen door op een dag een kind te baren”, schrijft ze.

Ook Angelina Jolie moet boodschappen doen.

Klaasje van K3 is dolgelukkig dat ze twee weken non-stop bij haar vriend Max mag zijn.

Astrid Coppens laat haar dochtertje Billie-Ray zien hoe het lichaam van haar mama er enkele maanden geleden nog uitzag.

Sam Gooris laat ons kennismaken met Shania Meus.

Justin Bieber neemt zijn kat mee naar de opnamestudio.

Steven Van Herreweghe is blij dat hij leeft.

Gert en James en hun gasten lieten zich even gaan een andere boot dan de Evanna.

De hond van Karl Vannieuwkerke heeft ook zin in een flesje melk.