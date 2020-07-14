SHOWBITS. Het ongelukje van Belle Perez en de sterke band van de familie Verhulst BDB

14 juli 2020

22u02

Bron: Instagram 0 Showbizz The show must go on , want de Showbizzwereld staat nooit stil. Wat jouw favoriete BV’s en celebs de laatste 24 uur hebben uitgespookt, ontdek je hier in onze nieuwsstream.

Rodanya en Morgan uit ‘Temptation Island’ delen een schattig familiekiekje.

Actrice Liz Hurley is een wel heel erg grote fan van chocolade.

Phaedra Hoste gaat tegenwoordig als koeienfluisteraar door het leven.

Uitkateren op het strand, ook dat kan Olga Leyers.

‘Temptation’-Pommeline is nog steeds dolverliefd.

Zien we Clara Cleymans binnenkort terug in ‘Dancing With The Stars’?

Genieten van een frisse duik in het water: het kan perfect in Friesland. Vraag maar aan Evi Hanssen.

Het moederschap brengt soms ook een ongevalletje met zich mee: een snee boven je lip bijvoorbeeld. Belle Perez legt uit hoe dat kan.

Family first: Marie en Viktor Verhulst dragen hun grootvader Jos op handen.