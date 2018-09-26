SHOWBITS. Hanne kan haar geluk niet op, Sieg neemt een duik en Joke Van de Velde waagt zich in trouwjurk DBJ

26 september 2018

08u59 0 Showbizz The show must go on, want de Showbizzwereld staat nooit stil. Wat jouw favoriete BV’s en celebs de laatste 24 uur hebben uitgespookt, ontdek je hier in onze nieuwsstream. Dit artikel wordt doorheen de dag aangevuld.

"Het is de man van mijn leven", zei ze in Gert Late Night. Proficiat, Hanne!

Binnenkort gaat Jeroen Meus 'Twee tot de zesde macht' presenteren. Kelly en Sam wensen hem alvast succes.

De dochter van Tom Boonen zit in een Porsche, zij heeft haar enthousiasme van geen vreemden.

Droomt Joke Van de Velde van trouwen? Voor het zover is, oefent ze alvast in een modeshow.

Jij ook een fijne woensdag Cara!

Wegens succes verlengd. Een knappe zwart-witfoto van Vanya 'Femke' Wellens.

Sieg De Doncker is met zijn vrienden op reis in Portugal. Gelukkig kan hij zwemmen of hij was niet heelhuids teruggekomen.

Kijk eens wat een leuk vriendinnengroepje!