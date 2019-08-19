SHOWBITS. Grote liefde tussen Vincent en Bab en het laatste liedje van Gert SDE

19 augustus 2019

16u38

Bron: Instagram 0

The show must go on, want de Showbizzwereld staat nooit stil. Wat jouw favoriete BV’s en celebs de laatste 24 uur hebben uitgespookt, ontdek je hier in onze nieuwsstream.

Josje Huisman mocht op Pukkelpop optreden, zij het dan niet met haar liedjes.

Vincent Banic deelt deze lieve foto met Bab Buelens.

Pommelien Thijs had een fijne avond met de cast van #LikeMe op de uitreiking van de Zomerhit.

Klaasje van K3 poseert op enkele veelzeggende trappen.

Mooi in het midden poseren, dat kan Evi Hanssen wel.

Niels Destadsbader vierde zijn verjaardag met die andere jarige, Laura Tesoro.

Afscheid van een tijdperk: Gert Verhulst zong zijn laatste ‘Samson & Gert’-liedje in.

Lady Linn op weg naar Engeland in schoon gezelschap.

Krijgt het dochtertje van Toby Alderweireld een broertje of een zusje? Je ziet het hieronder (swipen met de pijltjes).