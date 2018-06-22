SHOWBITS. Emily Ratajkowski toont haar 'sneakers' en Natalia heeft een nieuwe poes

Emily Ratajkowski en Natalia
Rv/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski en Natalia
Showbizz The show must go on, want de Showbizzwereld staat nooit stil. Wat jouw favoriete BV’s en celebs vandaag hebben uitgespookt, ontdek je hier in onze nieuwsstream. Dit artikel wordt doorheen de dag aangevuld.

Model Emily Ratajkowski toont dat ze enkel sneakers nodig heeft om er goed uit te zien.

All you want is Nikes

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@emrata) op

Natalia heeft een nieuwe aanwinst in huis: een heel schattige kitten met de naam Wolf.

Meet ‘Wolf’, the new member of the family! #wollefvoordevrienden #ragdoll #stoerekerel #wolf #sealtabbymink #cuddler #flemer #lovehimalready #valtondersteboveninslaap

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@nataliamusic) op

Acteur James McAvoy heeft een jurk aangetrokken voor het goede doel. 

I’m wearing this fetching little yellow number in support of the #everosefoundation and the @cftrustuk .Go on,lend your support to the fight against cystic fibrosis and wear yellow,take a selfie(or a yelfie) and post it.use the hashtag #cfyelfie . If you want to donate £5 you can text the word “yellow” to the number 70500. #everosefoundation #cysticfibrosisawareness #cfawareness @cftrustuk

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@jamesmcavoyrealdeal) op

Billie en Ella Leyers vonden een rode telefoonbox in Londen.

Blijkbaar is dat een ding?

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@billieleyers) op

Jelle Cleymans liep een ware Duivelfan tegen het lijf in Indonesië. 

Zelfs hier in Indonesië is het duidelijk wie er wereldkampioen gaat worden! #tousensemble #rodeduivels

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@jellecleymans) op

Belle Perez heeft een nieuwe single uit. En die zet ze in de kijker met deze stralende foto. 

Focus on the good.. ❤ New single out now &#34;Rumba&#34; - link in BIO . . . #instaquotes #summer #summerday #flowers #pinko#longhair #dress #summervibes #fotoshoot 📷 @gwennyeeckels Haircare @maite_y_mas Location @ipanema Hair extensions @haarinstituut_hasselt Dress @pinkoofficial @fashionclub70 Make-up by me @bellapierrebe

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@realbelleperez) op

Dana Winner geniet met haar dochter Chinouk van een theekransje in Londen. 

London high tea @theritzcarltonofficial met @chinou.k -Dana x — London high tea @theritzcarltonofficial with @chinou.k -Dana x

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@) op

Actrice Selma Blair, bekend van 'Cruel Intentions', 'Legally Blonde' en 'The Sweetest Thing' is twee jaar nuchter, en dat verdient natuurlijk een feestje. 

2 years sober. 2 years feeling everything and nothing. 2 years of extreme gratitude and humility and grace. I thank the lord and my friends. Thank you for the most special birthday week @fran.anania #amypines #arthursaintbleick . I prayed for a miracle at my lowest points. I am a living miracle. Thank you. Thank you. #birthdaygirl #almost46 #summersolstice #grace

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@selmablair) op

Jennifer Garner geniet van de natuur én de verjaardag van haar beste vriendin. 

It is only fitting that beautiful, tenacious, other worldly @juliettelewis was born on the summer solstice. We need max sunshine to take you in, Juliette. Happy birthday, sweet lady, I miss you already. 😭❤️😭❤️😭#CampingHBO #lastday #soulsister

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@jennifer.garner) op

Eva Longoria toont voor het eerst haar pasgeboren zoontje in een Amerikaans magazine. 

Hello world! I introduce to you Santiago Enrique Bastón. Thank you everyone for showering my baby boy with all your warm wishes! Special thanks to @usahola. In light of my son’s birth I wanted to bring focus on the families that have been separated at the border. Having my son next to me, I cannot imagine him being taken from my arms. Families belong together which is why we must do what we can to reunite them. That’s why I am supporting @raicestexas and @aclu_nationwide to help fund legal services for separated families (link in bio) #KeepFamiliesTogether

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@evalongoria) op

Joyce De Troch laat haar (dieren)hart spreken.

Leven en laten leven. Respect voor dieren!! 🐶🦊🦁🐭🐻🐮🐵🐹🐷🐯🐰🐴🐝 en nog vele andere #onvoorwaardelijk #mylion #riprani #middenvinger #planckendael

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@joycedetroch) op

Even rustig ontwaken? Martine Prenen doet alvast mee.

Every downside has its upside - could not sleep anymore - got up @5 - cleaned up some cupboards - went outside and got this beautiful ray of sunlight 💕 * * #goodmorning #wakingup #garden #sun #mornings in #belgium #countryside #suncomesout #relax #alliswell #kadootje #goedemorgen #zonsopgang #vroeg #wakker #martineprenen #mar10minuutjes

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@martine_prenen) op

Heidi Klum is dolverliefd, en dat mag iedereen ook weten.

Your smile is irresistible ❤️

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@heidiklum) op

