SHOWBITS. Een trotse Jacques Vermeire en welke zwangere BV deelt een echografie?

09 november 2019

14u45

Showbizz The show must go on, want de Showbizzwereld staat nooit stil. Wat jouw favoriete BV's en celebs de laatste 24 uur hebben uitgespookt, ontdek je hier in onze nieuwsstream.

Sven Nys geniet van een bezoekje aan Venetië.

Een goed concert en kip met frietjes, meer moet dat voor Jan Paternoster niet zijn.

Tina Maerevoet verwelkomt een nieuwe poulain op de set van ‘Thuis’.

Jacques Vermeire is trots op wat zijn dochter Julie al verwezenlijkt heeft in ‘Dancing With the Stars’.

Antony, de man van Karen Damen, wordt veertig.

Kathleen Aerts en haar man beleven een zonnige, roze zaterdag.

Natalia is 22 weken zwanger en deelt de nieuwe echografieën van haar kindje met de fans.

Charlotte Leysen zit in Indië.

Ook Evi Hanssen is jarig.

Hugh Jackman geniet van een wandelingetje met de hond.