SHOWBITS. Een stralende Belle Perez, Eva Longoria toont pasgeboren zoontje voor 't eerst
Jelle Cleymans liep een ware Duivelfan tegen het lijf in Indonesië.
Belle Perez heeft een nieuwe single uit. En die zet ze in de kijker met deze stralende foto.
Focus on the good.. ❤ New single out now "Rumba" - link in BIO . . . #instaquotes #summer #summerday #flowers #pinko#longhair #dress #summervibes #fotoshoot 📷 @gwennyeeckels Haircare @maite_y_mas Location @ipanema Hair extensions @haarinstituut_hasselt Dress @pinkoofficial @fashionclub70 Make-up by me @bellapierrebe
Dana Winner geniet met haar dochter Chinouk van een theekransje in Londen.
Actrice Selma Blair, bekend van 'Cruel Intentions', 'Legally Blonde' en 'The Sweetest Thing' is twee jaar nuchter, en dat verdient natuurlijk een feestje.
2 years sober. 2 years feeling everything and nothing. 2 years of extreme gratitude and humility and grace. I thank the lord and my friends. Thank you for the most special birthday week @fran.anania #amypines #arthursaintbleick . I prayed for a miracle at my lowest points. I am a living miracle. Thank you. Thank you. #birthdaygirl #almost46 #summersolstice #grace
Jennifer Garner geniet van de natuur én de verjaardag van haar beste vriendin.
Eva Longoria toont voor het eerst haar pasgeboren zoontje in een Amerikaans magazine.
Hello world! I introduce to you Santiago Enrique Bastón. Thank you everyone for showering my baby boy with all your warm wishes! Special thanks to @usahola. In light of my son’s birth I wanted to bring focus on the families that have been separated at the border. Having my son next to me, I cannot imagine him being taken from my arms. Families belong together which is why we must do what we can to reunite them. That’s why I am supporting @raicestexas and @aclu_nationwide to help fund legal services for separated families (link in bio) #KeepFamiliesTogether
Joyce De Troch laat haar (dieren)hart spreken.
Even rustig ontwaken? Martine Prenen doet alvast mee.
Every downside has its upside - could not sleep anymore - got up @5 - cleaned up some cupboards - went outside and got this beautiful ray of sunlight 💕 * * #goodmorning #wakingup #garden #sun #mornings in #belgium #countryside #suncomesout #relax #alliswell #kadootje #goedemorgen #zonsopgang #vroeg #wakker #martineprenen #mar10minuutjes
Heidi Klum is dolverliefd, en dat mag iedereen ook weten.
Reacties