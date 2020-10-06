SHOWBITS. Een speciale taart voor Niels Destadsbader en dikke liefde bij de Meilandjes SDE

06 oktober 2020

15u55

Bron: Instagram 0 Showbizz The show must go on, want de Showbizzwereld staat nooit stil. Wat jouw favoriete BV’s en celebs de laatste 24 uur hebben uitgespookt, ontdek je hier in onze nieuwsstream.

Elegant op de foto staan, je moet het Leen Dendievel niet leren.

To shave or not to shave? Jan Schepens stelt zich de belangrijke vragen van ‘t leven. (Let vooral ook op de reactie van vrouwlief Katja Retsin.)

Adriaan Van den Hoof gaat uitwaaien aan ‘t zeetje.

Ann Van den Broeck heeft een boek geschreven.

Saartje Vandendriessche neemt het deze week in ‘Op de man af’ op tegen Nawfel Bardad-Daidj.

30 jaar De Kampioenen, dat viert Niels Destadsbader met een lekkere taart.

Hilde De Baerdemaeker telt al af naar ‘t weekend.

Nuria uit ‘Blind Getrouwd’ vierde de verjaardag van jongste zoon Théodore.

‘t Is dik aan tussen Maxime Meiland en haar Leroy.