SHOWBITS. Danira toont nieuwe tattoo, Koen Crucke verloor 50 kilo en herken jij de partner van An Lemmens? DBJ

24 januari 2019

11u49 0 Showbizz The show must go on, want de Showbizzwereld staat nooit stil. Wat jouw favoriete BV’s en celebs de laatste 24 uur hebben uitgespookt, ontdek je hier in onze nieuwsstream.

Samen met haar kersversie vriend The Color Grey vertoeft Danira Boukhriss op dit moment in Zuid-Afrika. Zou ze daar haar nieuwe tattoo hebben laten zetten?

Ook An Lemmens geniet van de zon in het buitenland. Ze is op reis in Thailand met haar beste vriend Jani Kazaltzis.

Klaasje is niet op reis, maar droomt wel opnieuw van de zon. Vorig jaar was ze op vakantie in Zanzibar. Een lokaal biertje kan daar zo te zien smaken.

Kathleen Aerts woont samen met man Steven en kinderen Lewis en Jay in het zonnige Zuid-Afrika, maar blijkbaar zijn ze even terug in het land. Voor haar jongste zoon Jay (5) is het de eerste keer dat hij sneeuw ziet.

De drie gouden dames van VTM - Elke Pattyn, Cathérine Moerkerke en Birgit Van Mol - zijn trots op hun gepersonaliseerde VTM-sweater.

Amper vier jaar geleden woog Koen Crucke nog 115 kilogram, nu weegt de acteur liefst 50 kg minder. Impressionant, zeker als je weet hij bakcursussen volgt in avondschool.