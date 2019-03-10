SHOWBITS. Dagje strand loopt fout af voor Planckaerts en wat is er met Sean Dhondt gebeurd? TDS

Bron: Instagram 0 Showbizz The show must go on, want de Showbizzwereld staat nooit stil. Wat jouw favoriete BV’s en celebs de laatste 24 uur hebben uitgespookt, ontdek je hier in onze nieuwsstream.

Zondag rustdag. Ook ten huize Elodie Ouedraogo en Jeroom.

Dat Tanja Dexters graag op stap gaat is geweten. Dit keer heeft ze Marbella in Spanje onveilig gemaakt, zo blijkt op Instagram.

Stephanie Planckaert en haar man Christopher trokken naar het strand. Hun dagje kende echter een ander einde dan ze hadden verwacht. “Zien jullie de trouwring van Christopher ook zo mooi blinken aan zijn hand? Wel, die dag is hij dus ergens in De Panne zijn trouwring kwijtgespeeld”, schrijft ze. “Bijna 10 jaar heeft hij flink zijn ring aangehouden. Het verandert natuurlijk niks aan ons huwelijk, maar misschien is er wel een barmhartige samaritaan die ergens aan zee een trouwring vindt en het ons wil laten weten? Eeuwige dankbaarheid gegarandeerd!”

Ook MNM-dj Tom De Cock zocht het strand op. Hij ging uitwaaien in Oostduinkerke.

Geen zand, wel sneeuw voor Klaasje van K3. Zij geniet op dit moment van een ski-, euh, snowboardvakantie.

Een bad hair day? Ideaal om te beginnen klussen, moet Sean Dhondt gedacht hebben. Nadat hij zo’n acht maanden geleden is verhuisd, geeft hij zijn slaapkamer nu een likje verf.

Thuis’-acteur Michiel De Meyer heeft de hoofdrol te pakken in de nieuwe Ketnet-musical, en daar is hij erg trots op.

Een herkenbaar tafereel, zo’n broek vol kwijl? An Lemmens vraagt het zich af. Al blijft ze haar viervoeter uiteraard even graag zien, met of zonder drek.

Wauw, zie Dana Winner stralen! “Ik heb de allerbeste tijd tijdens deze tour! Bedankt dat jullie er telkens weer zijn, avond na avond”, schrijft ze dankbaar op Instagram.

Jess Donckers is een trotse mama. Haar dochter Laura is haar grote liefde.