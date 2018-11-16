SHOWBITS. Clara Cleymans hangt vol bloed en Katja Retsin heeft iets te vieren SD

16 november 2018

16 november 2018

Showbizz The show must go on, want de Showbizzwereld staat nooit stil. Wat jouw favoriete BV's en celebs de laatste 24 uur hebben uitgespookt, ontdek je hier in onze nieuwsstream.

Voor Jan Verheyen kan het niet vroeg genoeg Kerstmis zijn.

Karen Damen is dankbaar voor haar ‘Dancing with the Stars’-concullega Kat Kerkhofs.

Tiany Kiriloff neemt deel aan een selfie masterclass.

Trotse meter Dorothee Dauwe neemt Ella, het dochtertje van Maarten Vancoillie, voor het eerst in haar armen.

Jawel, Kourtney Kardashian en haar ex Scott Disick kunnen nog door één deur. Er kan zelfs een dansje af.

Marco Borsato verkoopt vandaag zélf zijn concerttickets.

Katja Retsin feliciteert haar dochter Manou met haar dertiende verjaardag.

Clara Cleymans hangt vol bloed op de set van ‘Yummy’, de eerste Vlaamse zombiefilm.

Matteo Simoni doet ons dromen van ‘Callboys 2'.

Kim Kardashian en Kylie Jenner kruipen lekker dicht bij elkaar voor de promobeelden van hun nieuwe make-upcollectie.

Van bruin naar blond: fashionista Kylie Jenner matcht haar coupe met haar outfit.

Blanche heeft een nieuw nummer uit.

En ook Mariah Carey heeft niet stilgezeten.

Maandag is het Internationale Mannendag: Julie Van den Steen is alvast in thema.

Heidi Van Tielen deelt het bed met een “echt beest van 90 kg”.

Els de Schepper maakt het gezellig in huis met een kleurrijke bos bloemen.

Justin Bieber is nog steeds dolverliefd op Hailey Baldwin, en noemt haar nu ook “zijn vrouwtje”.

Evy Gruyaert gaat vandaag langs bij ondernemers.

Véronique De Kock haalt haar dikke winterjas boven.