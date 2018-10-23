SHOWBITS. Christoff en Ritchie dolverliefd in Parijs en een champagneontbijt voor Iggy Azalea SD

23 oktober 2018

12u40 0 Showbizz The show must go on, want de Showbizzwereld staat nooit stil. Wat jouw favoriete BV’s en celebs de laatste 24 uur hebben uitgespookt, ontdek je hier in onze nieuwsstream. Dit artikel wordt doorheen de dag aangevuld.

Christoff en Ritchie, die zich zaterdag verloofden, genieten met volle teugen van het romantische Parijs.

Leen Dendievel won met haar boek ‘Asem’ de LangZullenWeLezen-trofee en draagt deze op aan haar lezers.

Eline De Munck startte haar dag met een stevig ontbijt.

Martine Prenen laat met dit mooie kiekje weten dat ze trots is op haar kinderen.

Peter Van de Veire is apetrots op zijn dochter Jitske. Zij runt nu een eigen zaak in Gent!

Met deze sensuele foto wenst Rita Ora ons een gelukkige dinsdag.

Tiany Kiriloff “did not wake up like this”... Aan deze selfie ging 1 uur in de make-upstoel vooraf.

Haalde Tiany de mosterd bij Beyoncé voor haar look of the day?

Een foto die is geplaatst door Beyoncé (@beyonce) op 23 okt 2018 om 04:12 CEST

Romeo Davy Gillis bracht deze ochtend een bezoekje aan de kinesist.

Temptation-Joshua neemt een frisse duik.

Geen simpele koffie voor Iggy Azalea, zij start haar dag zoals het een rijke dame betaamt: in badjas met een goed glas “caviar infused champagne”.

Ariana Grande is onzeker over haar voorhoofd.