SHOWBITS. Celine Dion bezoekt Parijs in pyjama en Bartel Van Riet heeft het pas echt koud SD

22 januari 2019

11u16

Bron: Instagram 0 Showbizz The show must go on, want de Showbizzwereld staat nooit stil. Wat jouw favoriete BV’s en celebs de laatste 24 uur hebben uitgespookt, ontdek je hier in onze nieuwsstream.

Kürt Rogiers en Olga Leyers zijn in de wolken met hun gepersonaliseerde VTM-sweater.

Televisiechef Sandra Bekkari telt samen met Bart Kaëll af naar het nieuwe seizoen van haar kookprogramma. Benieuwd of ananas op het menu zal staan ...

Celine Dion is tegenwoordig gekend als fashionista, maar over deze luipaardpyjama hebben we toch onze twijfels. Zeker als je hem in Parijs, de hoofdstad van de mode, draagt.

Sofie Dumont blikt met deze schattige foto terug op de geboorte van dochtertje Grace, zes jaar geleden.

Goedele Liekens was gisteren jarig, en postte een foto van tien jaar geleden. Ze is nog geen haar veranderd!

Terwijl de sneeuw langzaam maar zeker ons land overspoelt, zit Bartel van Riet pas echt in de koude. Zijn thermometer geeft zelfs -27° C aan!

Ook Barbara Dex mag vandaag een extra kaarsje uitblazen, want ze wordt 45. Gefeliciteerd!