SHOWBITS. BV's trekken naar de stembus en An Lemmens verklaart haar vriend de liefde

SHOWBITS.

26 mei 2019

13u43

Showbizz The show must go on, want de Showbizzwereld staat nooit stil. Wat jouw favoriete BV's en celebs de laatste 24 uur hebben uitgespookt, ontdek je hier in onze nieuwsstream.

Op de resultaten is het nog even wachten. Maar Goedele Liekens staat alvast te popelen, zoveel is zeker.

Ben ik er klaar voor ?!? Is de politiek klaar voor mijn komst💪 Goedele Liekens(@ goedeleliekens) link

Koen Crucke heeft zijn stem intussen uitgebracht. Hij trekt nu naar Antwerpen voor een namiddagje uit.

Ook ‘Ghost Rocker’ Tinne Oltmans is gaan stemmen. Bij haar kwamen er duidelijk heel wat zenuwen aan te pas.

I voted. #kies19

Zware stress en bijna blijten in het stemhokje (Yup. Ik vind dit best een enorme verantwoordelijkheid.)

Ga je stem uitbrengen en kies voor jouw idealen. Maar kies ook voor uw medemens, we leven hier niet alleen.♡ Tinne Oltmans(@ TinneOltmans) link

Wim Opbrouck zit niet in een stemhokje, maar wel tussen de bomen van het bos.

“Het is gebeurd”, laat Sven Ornelis weten. “Vandaag zijn het verkiezingen, en dat vind ik toch altijd een speciale dag, wat kiezen is niet altijd makkelijk, maar ik kan u bekennen: onze keuze lag al in februari vast.”

Het is gebeurd! https://t.co/zccOmdk85D Sven Ornelis(@ SvenOrnelis) link

Adriaan Van den Hoof amuseert zich in het stemhokje. Nee Adriaan, het potlood niet natmaken!

Martin Heylen moet aanschuiven. Ideaal om nog even de stemtest te doen, redeneert hij.

Hé tof, keilange kiesrij in Kursaal Oostende!

Ideaal. Stemtest doen. #elknadeelheefteenvoordeel Martin Heylen(@ MartinHeylen1) link

Herman Verbruggen heeft beslist. Hij stemt vandaag op - hoe kan het ook anders - burgemeester Freddy uit ‘F.C. De Kampioenen’.

Ook Tom Helsen en Jean Blaute delen een flinke knipoog uit.

Gestemd! 2 keer een kopstem gegeven. Nu doet mijn voorhoofd pijn en is het scherm stuk. tom helsen(@ detomhelsen) link

Hier id Périgord wordt vooral op eenden en ganzen gestemd. Beetje zoals bij ons dus. Jean Blaute(@ jblaute) link

Gilles De Coster was na het stemmen getuige van een hilarische - of beter gezegd: ongemakkelijke - situatie bij de bakker.

Bij de bakker na het stemmen.



Bediende: en voor u meneer?

Man voor mij: 8 pistoleekes madam.

Bediende: en welke mogen dat zijn?

Man: Awel, de goeie he! Hahaha! Haha.



* krekelgeluiden#kies19 Gilles De Coster(@ gdcoster) link

An Lemmens zet haar vriend Sam in de bloemetjes. “Hoeveel deugd doet het mijn hartje om terug te kunnen vertrouwen en liefhebben”, schrijft de presentatrice.

Jani Kazaltzis laat de verkiezingen aan zich voorbijgaan. Hij geniet momenteel van een vakantie in Saint-Tropez.

Astrid is door het dolle heen: zij ging de eerste spulletjes voor haar aankomend kindje shoppen.

Tanja Dexters haalt dan weer een kiekje uit de oude doos boven.

En Élodie Ouédraogo? Zij is apetrots op haar zoontje, ‘koning’ Remus.