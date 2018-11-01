SHOWBITS. Bad Boys op de set en deze BV behaalde haar duikbrevet EDA

01 november 2018

09u06

Bron: Instagram 0 Showbizz The show must go on, want de Showbizzwereld staat nooit stil. Wat jouw favoriete BV’s en celebs de laatste 24 uur hebben uitgespookt, ontdek je hier in onze nieuwsstream. Dit artikel wordt doorheen de dag aangevuld.

Een nieuwe patser in de familie. Bilall Fallah en Adil El Arbi strikken sterspeler Will Smith voor een selfie op de set van hun film ‘Bad Boys For Life’.

De Slimste Mens-afvaller Viktor Verhulst likt zijn wonden. En leert uit z'n fouten.

Leen Dendievel zegt dat ze preuts is? Onze gok is dat ze trots is op Niels Destadsbader die woensdagavond het beste van zichzelf gaf in het Sportpaleis.

Dit wassen beeld kan je niet in Madame Tussauds bewonderen, maar kan je wel zeldzaam in haar natuurlijke habitat spotten. JLo blijft met 49 levensjaren waanzinnig goed geconserveerd!

Wie zijn deze drie zussen? Oh, het is Bieke Illegems met haar twee dochters!

Evi Hanssen voelt zich vanaf nu als een vis in het water.