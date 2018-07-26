SHOWBITS. Astrid showt haar bikini body en Rita Ora flasht haar boezem

Showbizz The show must go on, want de showbizzwereld staat nooit stil. Wat jouw favoriete BV’s en celebs de laatste 24 uur hebben uitgespookt, ontdek je hier in onze nieuwsstream. Dit artikel wordt doorheen de dag aangevuld.

Lesley-Ann Poppe is supertrots op haar Kevin. Hij traint al twee maanden zijn armspieren en het resultaat mag gezien worden. 

De armen van mijn man, @24klebreton , na twee maanden trainen 😱 Wat een verschil 😍 #nopainnogain #workoutmotivation

Kelly Pfaff is jarig vandaag. Ze wordt 41. Proficiat!

It’s my Birthday Day 🥂Thank you for all you’re sweet Birthday wishes.... I truly appreciate your time and love 💕 #blessedbyyourfriendship 💕💕

Pommeline en Fabrizio schudden de haters van zich af in Griekenland.

Their Hate = Our Fuel 🔥 In The end.. The only opinion that matters is yours @pommelinetilliere ❤️ Lets enjoy our time in beautiful Greece 🇬🇷 #fuckthempayus

Martine Prenen start haar dag met een verfrissende smoothie. 

Met dit zomerse weer de dag starten met allerlei lekkers en hydraterends - yess I do ! Opdrinken kan dan overal ook onderweg . 💕💕💕💕 Start a sunny day with a fresh juice , iT ‘ll give you an #energyboost - #howto in my story from this morning 💕💕#recept in #foreveryoung 💕💕💕💕💕 💕 💕 #powerstart #healthylifestyle #healthcoach #happinesscoach #redbeet #coconutmilk #freshfruit #drink #smoothie #juice 💕💕 💕📷@stefaniefaveere 💕👗@moniquestam

Kurt Rogiers geniet van het uitzicht vanop een zeilboot in Santorini.

Een bericht gedeeld door Kurt Rogiers (@kurtrogiers)

Astrid Coppens showt haar bikini body.

🔱

John Legend geniet van zijn kroost op vakantie in Bali.

Babies in Bali

In het teken van #TBT deelt Rita Ora een onthullende throwback... 

I didn’t think this first picture was appropriate for anyone to see but F*$k it! It’s your birthday!!! And this was in the middle of Africa (legendary moment) happy birthday to my BEST BEST friend @andasaku We’ve know each other since we were babies and I’m so grateful to be able to grow with you. Let’s carry on looking out for each other and traveling the world together and making memories and become ballerinas when we’re 102! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

