SHOWBITS. An Lemmens neemt afscheid van hond en Niels Destadsbader zit met een sanitair probleem BDB

04 juni 2020

17u57

Bron: Instagram 0 Showbizz The show must go on , want de Showbizzwereld staat nooit stil. Wat jouw favoriete BV’s en celebs de laatste 24 uur hebben uitgespookt, ontdek je hier in onze nieuwsstream.

Niels Destadsbader ontdekt een probleem op het toilet.

Guido De Craene, de man van An Swartenbroekx, is 65 jaar geworden en dat vraagt om een dansje in de tuin.

Sam Gooris heeft nog altijd een coronabaard. Zolang hij die niet roze verft, is dat helemaal ok.

Nanou, de dochter van Kristel Verbeke en Gene Thomas, heeft het zangtalent van haar ouders geërfd.

‘Dancing With The Stars’-danser Pasquale La Rocca heeft geen last van coronakilo’s.

Wendy Van Wanten haalt herinneringen op aan haar lentefeest.

Hoe het komt dat de zon ons in de steek heeft gelaten? Virginie Claes heeft hem gewoon opgegeten.

Natalia leert haar dochtertje Bobbi-Loua boertjes laten.

An Lemmens rouwt om haar overleden hond.