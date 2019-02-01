Shania Gooris werkt mee aan nieuw programma op Studio Brussel MVO

01 februari 2019

06u27

Shania Gooris, de dochter van Sam Gooris en Kelly Pfaff, zal binnenkort te horen zijn in een nieuw primetime radioprogramma van Studio Brussel.

Het nieuwe zendschema van Studio Brussel in ondertussen bekend. De nog onbekende radiostem Fien Germijns krijgt haar eigen programma, ‘Team Germijns’, waarin ze problemen van luisteraars zal oplossen. “Eender wat kan. Je wil naar een concert, maar je hebt geen lift. Je wil een hamster, maar je mag niet van je ­ouders. Of je zoekt iemand die je die vervloekte cursus elektromechanica kan uitleggen. Onze ambitie is om alles te kunnen oplossen. We hebben redacteurs die ter plaatse kunnen komen, en rekenen ook op de luisteraars om ­elkaar te helpen,” zegt Germijns in Het Nieuwsblad.

Tijdens de uitzending krijgt ze af en toe hulp van niemand minder dan Shania Gooris, de dochter van Sam Gooris en Kelly Pfaff. Zij is één van de acht jonge mensen die Germijns zullen bijstaan in haar missie. Afwisselend zullen ze komen vertellen wat hen gedurende de week overkomen is. Naast Shania zal onder andere ook internetsensatie Average Rob te horen zijn.

“We mikken in eerste instantie op 18- tot 24-jarigen, al hopen we uiteraard op een breder publiek. De playlist zal vooral bestaan uit nummers van na 2000.” ‘Team Germijns’ zal vanaf volgende week van maandag tot donderdag om 18u te horen zijn.