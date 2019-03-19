Selah Sue bevallen van tweede kindje KDL

19 maart 2019

12u55 0 Showbizz Heuglijk nieuws ten huize Selah Sue (29). De singer-songwriter is bevallen van haar tweede kindje. De jongen kreeg de naam Mingus.

Selah Sue, wiens echte naam Sanne Putseys is, maakte het nieuws zelf bekend via Instagram. Daar deelde de zangeres een foto van haar zoontje Seth met Mingus in zijn armen. “Gelukkige verjaardag voor jullie allebei”, schrijft Sanne erbij, wat ons doet vermoeden dat Mingus en Seth, die net 2 geworden is, hun geboortedag delen.

Voor Joachim, de vriend van de zangeres, is Mingus zijn vierde kind. Hij heeft al twee kinderen uit een eerdere relatie.