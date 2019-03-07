School is Cool-frontman Johannes Genard wordt papa SD

Bron: Instagram 0 Showbizz Blij nieuws voor Johannes Genard (31), de frontman van School is Cool: in september wordt hij voor de eerste keer papa, samen met zijn vriendin Greet De Ridder. Dat maakte De Ridder zelf bekend op Instagram.

Op de twee foto’s (met het pijltje scroll je naar de volgende) is te zien hoe Genard en De Ridder in een innige omhelzing de groeiende buik(en) tonen. “Eerste volwaardige Genard-De Ridder coporoductie”, schrijft De Ridder erbij. “Releasedatum begin september.” Het is het eerste kindje voor het koppel, dat al negen jaar samen is.

Genard won met School Is Cool in 2010 Humo’s Rock Rally en raakte bij het grote publiek bekend door zijn deelname aan ‘Liefde Voor Muziek' in 2016. Zijn cover van ‘Honeybee’ van Belle Perez deed het erg goed in de hitparades. De Ridder nam deel aan het eerste seizoen van ‘Bake Off Vlaanderen’.