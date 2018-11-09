Ruzie bij de Spice Girls? “Wij hebben Victoria Beckham niet gevraagd voor reünie” TDS

09 november 2018

14u00

Bron: The Jonathan Ross Show 0 Showbizz De Spice Girls kondigen deze week hun veelbesproken reünie-tournee aan. Met een video op sociale media werd door Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, Melanie Brown en Melanie Chisholm bekendgemaakt dat het viertal zes optredens zal geven tijdens hun ‘Spice World Tour’. Grote afwezige is Posh Spice. En de reden zal velen allicht verrassen: Victoria Beckham werd simpelweg niet gevraagd door de andere meiden.

Er is nu al heel wat te doen rond de ‘Spice World Tour’. Die gaat van start in Manchester op 1 juni 2019. Daarna zullen Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, Melanie Brown en Melanie Chisholm ook nog Coventry, Sunderland, Edinburgh en Bristol aandoen. Afsluiten doen ze met een laatste concert in Londen.

Wat velen echter jammer vinden: Posh Spice Victoria Beckham zal ontbreken tijdens de tour. De vrouw van David Beckham doet niet mee aan de reünie en zal zich volgens de Britse krant The Sun richten op haar modebedrijf. Vraag is natuurlijk: waarom? De zingende meiden hebben nu zelf toegegeven dat ze Victoria Beckham in realiteit niet gevraagd hebben, en dat het nooit de bedoeling was dat zij van de partij zou zijn.

Niet gevraagd

“Eigenlijk is het grappig“, zei Mel C op de bank bij ‘The Jonathan Ross Show’. “Ik heb Victoria recent ontmoet, want uiteraard staan we nog altijd in contact met elkaar. Ze is nog steeds een deel van de Spice Girls. Plots merkte Victoria op dat ze nooit de vraag heeft gekregen om mee te doen met de tour. En dat klopt, wij gingen er gewoon van uit dat ze toch zou bedanken.”

“Ze wou het gewoon nooit doen. Ze was en is zo druk bezig met haar modelijn. En daar steunen wij haar ook in. Ze is een groot deel van ons leven en wij geven om haar. Het is dus zeker oké tussen ons”, voegde Geri toe. Ook Emma trad bij: “We zagen een tijdje geleden dat Victoria niet meer genoot van de Spice Girls. Maar ze heeft ons haar goedkeuring en haar zegen gegeven”.

Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, Melanie B en Melanie C benadrukken dus dat er geen sprake is van onenigheid. “De deur zal altijd open staan. Viva forever!”