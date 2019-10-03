Ruth Beeckmans bevallen van tweede dochtertje (en Matteo Simoni is peter) KDL

03 oktober 2019

18u38 44 Showbizz Ruth Beeckmans (37) is vandaag voor de tweede keer mama geworden. Dat heeft de actrice zonet bekend gemaakt op sociale media. Het gaat opnieuw om een meisje, genaamd Cobey-Mae.

“Dit jaar liet de paashaas het leukste eitje bij ons achter”, schreef Ruth eind april op Instagram en nadat het nu al een tijdje opvallend stiller was op haar sociale media, had de actrice nu heuglijk nieuws aan te kondigen. Haar dochtertje Charlie-Sue (6) is vandaag grote zus geworden. Ruth beviel van een meisje dat de naam Cobey-Mae kreeg.

“Welkom allerliefste Cobey-Mae! Wat zijn we blij dat je er eindelijk bent. We are going to love you unconditionally and guide you through life every step of the way!!”, schreef Ruth erbij op Instagram. De baby is alvast in goede handen, want niemand minder dan ‘Safety First’-collega Matteo Simoni is peter van dienst. Actrice Charlotte Timmers, een goede vriendin van Beeckmans, is meter.

Klik op de pijltjes in de onderstaande post om het geboortekaartje te bekijken: