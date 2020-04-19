Ruben Van Gucht zegt na 3 jaar nog altijd slaapwel tegen overleden hond: “Wonde is misschien toegegroeid, maar het litteken blijft voor altijd” MVO

10u23 6 Showbizz Sportanker Ruben Van Gucht (34) herdenkt zijn hond, Odette, die drie jaar geleden op gruwelijke wijze om het leven kwam. Ze werd vergiftigd door een worst waarin Temic verwerkt zat, een uiterst gevaarlijk product voor dieren én mensen. Ruben laat via Instagram weten dat hij en zijn vrouw nog elke avond ‘slaapwel’ zeggen tegen de trouwe viervoeter.

“Vandaag drie jaar geleden viel de hemel op ons hoofd”, schrijft hij op Instagram, bij een foto van Odette. “Abrupt en op een vreselijke manier van ons weggerukt. De wonde is misschien toegegroeid, maar het litteken blijft voor altijd. Iedere avond zeggen we nog slaapwel tegen jou. Omdat jij voor altijd in ons hart blijft wonen. Wij zien jou nog steeds ongelooflijk graag, lieve Odette.”

Destijds in 2017 riep hij de Vlaamse regering nog op om actie te ondernemen tegen zulke dierenbeulen, die zo’n giftige worsten met kwade wil op straat leggen: “Hoog tijd om illegale gifproducten die nog op zolders of in stallen liggen, te laten inleveren. Kan niet zo moeilijk zijn. Illegaal is illegaal. Tijd om misdaad te stoppen.”