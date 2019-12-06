Zweedse royals herdenken Avicii Redactie

06 december 2019

11u35

Bron: ANP 0 Royalty De Zweedse prins Carl Philip en zijn vrouw prinses Sofia waren donderdag samen een avondje uit. De twee bezochten in de Friend Arena in Stockholm het concert ter nagedachtenis van de overleden dj Avicii.

Via hun officiële Instagramaccount deelde het paar een foto en twee video's van de show. "Bedankt voor een onvergetelijke avond", schreven Carl Philip en Sofia erbij.

Tijdens het concert beklommen vrienden van Avicii, die eigenlijk Tim Bergling heette, het podium. Onder meer David Guetta, Kygo en de Nederlandse dj's Laidback Luke en Nicky Romero draaiden platen. Ook onze eigenste Dimitri Vegas en Like Mike maakten muziek ter ere van de overleden dj. Alle opbrengsten gaan naar de Tim Bergling Foundation, de stichting die zijn ouders oprichtten voor jongeren die kampen met psychische problemen en suïcidale gedachten.

Carl Philip en Sofia, die vrijdag haar 35e verjaardag viert, hadden een bijzondere band met Avicii. Tijdens de receptie van hun huwelijk in 2015 verzorgde de dj een optreden. Na zijn dood liet het paar in een statement weten diep geschokt te zijn. "We zijn heel blij dat we hem hebben mogen leren kennen, liet het paar weten. We bewonderden hem als artiest en de geweldige persoon die hij was.”