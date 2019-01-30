Waarom royals hun handtas altijd in hun linkerhand dragen MVO

Royalty Het is je misschien nog niet opgevallen, maar royals dragen hun tassen steevast aan hun linkerhand. Dat is geen toeval, maar een trucje binnen de koninklijk etiquette.

Dat weet Myka Meier van Beaumont Etiquette, een expert die werd opgeleid door een voormalig lid van het Britse koninklijke huishouden.

Kijk maar naar Meghan Markle, die tijdens officiële bezoeken steeds te zien is met een handtas in haar linkerhand. Ook Kate Middleton wordt nooit gespot met een tas langs rechts, en zelfs de Queen zelf heeft die gewoonte overgenomen.

“Dat komt omdat het vaak hun taak is om het volk te begroeten”, aldus Meier. “Wanneer ze op een officieel bezoek zijn moeten ze veel handen schudden. Het wordt hen dus aangeleerd om hun tassen steeds in hun linkerhand te dragen, om onhandige situaties te vermijden en zo dus niet klungelig over te komen. Hun rechterhand is altijd vrij." Het gaat trouwens niet alleen om vrouwelijke royals. “Ook prins Charles weet hoe het zit! Ga maar na, als je nog eens een foto van hem ziet...”