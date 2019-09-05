Vader van prinses Diana blijkt oorlogsheld te zijn KD

05 september 2019

12u00 0 Royalty De vader van prinses Diana was een oorlogsheld. Althans, dat beweert haar broer Charles nadat hij post kreeg van enkele Franse historici. John Spencer zou als twintiger twee Franse stadjes bevrijd hebben van de nazi’s tijdens de Tweede Wereldoorlog. “Mijn vader was een echte held.”

Charles (55), de jongere broer van wijlen prinses Diana, ontdekte recent pas wat voor heldendaad zijn vader geklaard had tijdens de Tweede Wereldoorlog. De man kreeg een brief uit Frankrijk. “Weet jij wie luitenant Althorp was?”, stond er in het geschrift te lezen. Charles, die maar weinig wist over de oorlogsdagen van zijn vader, wist meteen dat het over zijn vader ging. Zo leerde hij via zijn Franse correspondent, die historicus bleek te zijn, dat zijn vader hielp bij de bevrijding van de stadjes La Neuve-Lyre en La Vieille-Lyre. “Terwijl hij amper 20 jaar oud was, leidde mijn vader een kleine troep om twee stadjes te bevrijden van de nazi-bezetting.”

Na de Tweede Wereldoorlog stond John de gouverneur van Zuid-Australië bij, waarna hij later ook stalmeester werd van George VI en de huidige Queen Elisabeth. Hij huwde in 1954 met Frances Ruth Roche met wie hij vijf kinderen kreeg, waaronder prinses Diana. Het koppel scheidde in 1969 en zeven jaar later hertrouwde John met Raine, de gravin van Dartmouth. In 1992 liet John het leven.

Charles werd al verwelkomd door de burgemeester van La Vieille-Lyre op een herdenkingsplechtigheid. “We zijn trots om je te mogen verwelkomen. 75 jaar geleden kwam je vader hier aan, een jonge luitenant van amper 20 jaar oud, om ons te redden. Laten we ook niet vergeten dat je de broer bent van prinses Diana, de vrouw die door heel de wereld geadoreerd werd voor haar goed- en schoonheid.”