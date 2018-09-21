Sorry, Harry en William: dit zijn de nieuwe meest begeerde royals Tony Callaerts

21 september 2018

12u00

Bron: TV FAMILIE 0 Royalty Vind jij William (36) en Harry (34) de knapste, charmantste leden van het Britse koningshuis? Er zijn twee nieuwe broers opgestaan die de titel van ‘meest sexy prins’ opeisen. En wat de fans betreft verdienen ze die titel. Maak kennis met Samuel (22) en Arthur (19), het soort prinsen dat geen wit paard nodig heeft om indruk te maken.

﻿Samuel en Arthur Chatto mag je gewoon als ‘lord’ aanspreken. Maar dat wil niet zeggen dat ze geen royals zijn. De twee zijn zonen van lady Sarah. Maar vooral: ze zijn de kleinzonen van de overleden prinses Margaret, de jongere zus van de Queen. En blijkbaar hebben Samuel en ­Arthur flink wat genen van hun oma geërfd. In de jaren 70 en 80 stond Margaret bekend als dé jetsetprinses die zich weinig van de plichten van de Windsors aantrok. Liever zat ze in haar chique villa op het exotische eiland Mustique cocktails te nippen met vrienden als Mick Jagger, David Bowie, Liz Taylor en Sean Connery.﻿ ﻿En kijk, schijnbaar zijn ook Samuel en Arthur Chatto aanhangers van die frivole, luxueuze levensstijl: ze duiken sinds kort vaak op in het jetsetwereldje. ﻿

﻿In z’n blootje﻿

﻿Zo waren de beeldige broers de voorbije weken te vinden op de Griekse eilanden, waar ze samen met hun liefjes de duurste nachtclubs onveilig maakten. En op het strand pakten ze uit met hun gespierde lijven. We zien het William en Harry nog niet doen... Enfin, Harry heeft zich ook flink laten gaan wat uitgaan en fuiven betreft. Er verscheen zelfs een foto van hem in z’n blootje, genomen na een uit de hand gelopen feestje. Maar sinds hij met Meghan is, komt de titel van partyprins zijn achterneven Samuel en Arthur toe. Twee kerels die je dus zéker in de gaten kan houden!﻿