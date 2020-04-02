Royals zijn ‘out of office’: Harry en Meghan maken Megxit officieel MVO

02 april 2020

13u51

Bron: People 0 Royalty Het is zo ver, sinds gisteren zijn prins Harry en zijn Meghan Markle officieel geen senior royals meer. Dat maken ze nog eens extra duidelijk met een geautomatiseerd ‘out of office’-bericht.

Voor het extreem onwaarschijnlijke geval dat iedereen het nog niet doorheeft, worden de mailtjes naar het team van ‘Sussex Royal’ nu beantwoord met een typische ‘out of office’.

“Erg bedankt voor je email”, leest het geautomatiseerde antwoord. “Maar het kantoor van de hertog en hertogin van Sussex is nu gesloten.” Geen wonder, want het personeel van het koppel werd tussen januari en februari al ontslagen. In feite is hun kantoor in Buckingham Palace kort daarna al gestopt met werken. Eén van hun werknemers, Sara Latham, had geluk. Zij is nu een officiële adviseur van Queen Elizabeth.

De communicatie van het paar wordt voorlopig verzorgd door de Amerikaanse firma Sunshine Sachs, die eerder al instond voor de communicatie van de Sussex Royal Foundation. Die organisatie is nu opgedoekt, gezien Harry en Meghan het woord ‘royal’ niet meer mogen gebruiken. Later dit jaar zullen ze een nieuwe non-profit-organisatie beginnen.

Ook de Instagram-pagina van Sussex Royal werd intussen afgesloten met een laatste bericht. “Hoewel je ons niet meer zal zien op deze pagina, blijven we ons werk verderzetten”, klinkt het. Tot nu toe is er nog geen nieuwe Instagram van Harry en Meghan opgedoken. Het is ook nog niet bekend wat hun nieuwe merknaam zal worden.

