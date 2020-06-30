Prinses Eugenie toont groot litteken op rug: “Laten we daar trots op zijn” LOV

Prinses Eugenie (30) heeft zich van haar kwetsbare kant getoond. De Britse royal plaatste namelijk een foto op Instagram waarop ze een groot litteken op haar rug in de aandacht zet. Daarmee vroeg ze aandacht voor International Scoliosis Awareness Day.

Eugenie, de dochter van prins Andrew en Sarah Ferguson, onthulde op Instagram het grote litteken op haar rug. “Vandaag is het International Scoliosis Awareness Day. Ik wilde gewoon mijn litteken delen en iedereen aanmoedigen die iets soortgelijks heeft meegemaakt om het ook met mij te delen. Laten we trots zijn op onze littekens! Ik zou graag al jullie foto’s in mijn Instagram stories willen posten, dus tag me alsjeblieft en ik zal het delen”, schrijft ze.

De royal was zelf 12 jaar toen ze onder het mes ging voor scoliose. Dat is een zijdelingse verkromming van de rug, waardoor er bochten in de wervelkolom kunnen ontstaan. Het is overigens niet de eerste keer dat ze haar litteken in de kijker zet. Tijdens haar grote huwelijk vorig jaar, koos ze voor een trouwjurk met open rug, zodat haar litteken zichtbaar zou zijn.