Prinses Charlotte lijkt als twee druppels water op haar vader, én op Diana MVO

22 oktober 2018

11u48 0 Royalty De Britse prinses Charlotte is nog maar 3 jaar oud, toch is ze nu al het sprekende evenbeeld van haar vader, prins William (36). Hij erfde hun kenmerkende glimlach dan weer van zijn moeder, prinses Diana.

Fans van het koningshuis maakten een opvallende vergelijking op Instagram. Ze plaatsten een foto van William op jonge leeftijd en eentje van zijn dochtertje naast elkaar. De conclusie kan iedereen trekken: de royals lijken als twee druppels water op elkaar.

“Charlotte heeft de Diana-grijns”, klinkt het tevreden. “Net als haar vader.” Prinses Diana, die in 1997 omkwam in een auto-ongeval, had precies diezelfde glimlach, meent men. “William heeft bijna al zijn trekken van zijn moeder geërfd. Wie weet zal Charlotte ook erg op haar grootmoeder gaan lijken als ze wat ouder wordt.”