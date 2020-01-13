Prins Harry prijst Meghan aan bij Disney-CEO in opgedoken video LV

13 januari 2020

16u28 0 Royalty In beelden die opnieuw opgedoken zijn van Harry en Meghan op de première van ‘The Lion King’ vorig jaar, blijkt nu dat de prins een rol speelde in de deal met Disney. Hij sprak CEO Bob Iger persoonlijk aan om de talenten van zijn vrouw aan te prijzen.

Disney maakte pas nog bekend dat Markle (38) een voice-over zal inspreken voor een aankomend project, in ruil voor een donatie aan een goed doel. Nu blijkt dat prins Harry (35) daar voor iets tussenzit. Uit beelden op de première van ‘The Lion King’ in juli 2019 zien we hem praten met Disney-CEO Bob Iger. “Wist je dat ze voice-overs doet?”

Terwijl Meghan met Beyoncé en Jay-Z staat te babbelen, gaat Harry verder met zijn promopraatje. “Je lijkt verrast, maar ze is wel echt geïnteresseerd”, zegt Harry. “Ja natuurlijk, dat wil ik wel eens proberen!” reageert Iger. Voorlopig is het nog afwachten aan welke film Meghan haar stem zal verlenen.