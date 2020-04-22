Prins Harry en Meghan hadden videogesprek met Queen Elizabeth op haar verjaardag MVO

22 april 2020

07u30

Bron: DailyMail 0 Royalty Harry en Meghan hadden een Zoom-gesprek met de Queen naar aanleiding voor haar verjaardag, zo lieten ze gisteren weten aan de Britse media. Gezien het alweer een tijdje geleden is dat Elizabeth - die 94 werd - haar jongste kleinzoon kon zien, was dat een aangename verrassing.

Harry en Meghan verblijven momenteel in LA, waar ze op zoek zijn naar een permanente woning. Het zou dus ook nog even kunnen duren eer de koningin baby Archie nog eens vast kan houden. Sommige Britten vinden het vreemd dat het nieuws over het videogesprek officieel aan de pers gecommuniceerd werd via de woordvoerder van het koppel. “Ze proberen zich vast weer populair te maken”, klinkt het. De twee laten de royalty-levensstijl achter zich voor eentje van echte Hollywoodsterren. Meghan is te horen in de Disney-documentaire ‘Elephant’ en is volgens insiders naarstig verder op zoek naar werk in de filmwereld.

Voor de Queen was het sowieso al een verjaardag in mineur, gezien de coronacrisis. Ze zit momenteel samen met haar echtgenoot Philip in quarantaine in Windsor Castle. De traditionele kanonschoten die normaal gezien worden afgeschoten op haar verjaardag, weigerde ze. Dat vond ze ongepast gezien de situatie.

Naast Harry en Meghan kreeg ze ook berichtjes van Prins Charles en Camilla, en prins William en Kate. Zij deelden hun verjaardagswensen op sociale media met enkele leuke foto’s van Elizabeth.