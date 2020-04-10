Prins Andrew en ex-vrouw Sarah Ferguson helpen ouderen tijdens coronacrisis BDB

10 april 2020

21u34

Bron: ANP 0 Royalty Ook d e Britse prins Andrew (60) zit tijdens de coronacrisis niet stil. Samen met zijn ex-vrouw Sarah Ferguson (60) helpt hij ouderen door zorgpakketten samen te stellen.

Antonia Marshall, de assistente van Sarah, deelde op Instagram foto's waarop te zien is dat het voormalige koppel pakketten samenstelt voor bewoners van het Thames Hospice in Windsor. Het zijn de eerste beelden waarop de hertog en hertogin van York samen staan sinds de zoon van koningin Elizabeth zijn koninklijke taken in november neerlegde. Dat deed hij na het desastreuze interview op BBC over zijn connecties met de voor kindermisbruik veroordeelde miljardair Jeffrey Epstein.

"De York-familie is een geweldige en standvastige eenheid en helpt tijdens deze crisis voortdurend anderen", schrijft Marshall. "Ik ben zo trots op ze allemaal.”

De foto's zijn vermoedelijk gemaakt bij de Royal Lodge, de woning van de prins in het park van Windsor Castle. Volgens verschillende media zitten Andrew en Sarah daar samen met dochter Eugenie en haar man Jack Brooksbank in zelfisolatie.